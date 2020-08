Or Copy this URL to Share



NANCY ALMOND

Ms. Nancy L. Almond of Silver Spring MD, born 1930 in Staunton VA, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Halsie Almond and late Lerlene Snyder Almond. She is survived by brother Arthur W. Almond, of Vinton, VA, nephew Arthur W. Almond II, of Walnut Cove NC, and niece, Annette E. Almond of Oklahoma City, OK. Services private.



