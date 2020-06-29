NANCY ALSHEIMER

Nancy Loretta Jarnagin Alsheimer
Born December 4, 1931 in Chattanooga, Tennessee died on June 24, 2020 at her home in Fairfax, Virginia (age 88). Nancy passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family and loved ones. As a mother of four children, Lance, Keith, Craig and Leslie, and wife of Col. Robert H. Alsheimer (U.S. Army, retired, born July 22,1935 to August 20,2003), Nancy's life was dedicated to family and service to her country. Serving two terms as President and Chairman of the National Military Family Association (NMFA), Nancy dedicated much of her later life to improving the lives of military families including leading a "formidable front" for reforms on Capitol Hill. Her volunteerism and service to military families began early when she led efforts to create a first of its kind job bank for military spouses. Daughter of Rufus Jerry Jarnagin and Pansy Loretta (Wann) Jarnagin and sister to Lavonne, Helen, Jerry, and June, Nancy's childhood memories include swimming in Lake Chickamauga and visiting relatives. At Red Bank High School, Nancy was voted "Most Athletic" excelling in swimming, basketball, golf, and tennis and is a member of the Red Bank Hall of Fame. Nancy met the love of her life on a blind date with her sister in 1958. She and Bob (USMA class of 1957) were married in 1959 as they embarked on a 29-year military career that would take them to Germany and countless assignments across the US. Lance was born in 1960 and over the course of ten years, Nancy and Bob raised four children while moving every two to three years and always with a constant devotion to each other, their family, the US Army, and the surrounding community of other military families. With Bob's deployments to Vietnam and Korea, Nancy's strength kept the family on track no matter the circumstance.Nancy's interests included a lifetime of support of Ravensworth Baptist Church, a long-standing book club of nearly 30 years with lifelong friends, cooking, and entertaining. Nancy's strong will and feistiness were always present but those that shared a song with her throughout her descending health saw her warmer side as well. She is survived by her four children, grandchildren, Colin, Kelly, Connor, Quinn, Sam, Gracen, and Cassidy, and sister June Howland. Services are being planned for Ravensworth Baptist Church and Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the National Military Family Association or the Alzheimer's Association. Rest in Peace Nancy/ Mom/ Grandma. You are loved and you are our sunshine!
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 29, 2020.