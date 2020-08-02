Nancy Angelelli (Age 73)
Of Springfield, VA, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home after a battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born the seventh of eight siblings to the late Frank and Mary (Mays) Trapp in Richmond, VA on September 15 1946. She graduated from Mercy High School, a Catholic college preparatory school in Detroit, MI. After raising her children with many moves as a Navy family, Nancy pursued degrees ('84 BS in Psychology and '88 MS in MIS) from George Mason University. She worked as a system analyst for Northern Virginia defense contractors before retiring. She was recently in the final phase of the Doctorate Program in Education from Grand Canyon University. She was a loving and caring wife, dedicated mom, and proud grandma. She loved shopping especially for family birthdays and holidays. She always prepared beautiful and delicious home cooked dinners, enjoyed traveling, and became an avid gardener. She was very active in garden club flower shows/exhibits. She served as President of the Springfield Garden Club in 2008/09, and Director of District II, National Capital Area Garden Clubs in 2011/13. She was a devoted Catholic and participated in religious education programs while living in Navy locations. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronald Angelelli; son, Matthew (Cale) Angelelli and their four children, Nancy Lynn, Christopher, Kathleen, and Camille; daughter, Jackie (Peter) Golnek; and son, Lee (Raeshel) Angelelli. A private Memorial Mass will be held for the family at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020. A link to the livestream of her memorial mass can be found at blileys.com