1/
Nancy Anne Burt
1933 - 2020
NANCY ANNE BURT  
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The beloved wife of Forrest Burt; mother of Martin (Christine) Burt and Erin (Tim) Smith; sister of the late Jack Martin; grandmother of William and Brian Burt, Katelyn Smith, and Timothy Smith, Jr. A Celebration of Nancy Anne's life will be held at a place and time when it is safe to gather. Interment will be Private at All Hallows Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
