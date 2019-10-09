Nancy Lee Birch (Age 90)
Passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Springfield, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Marion Birch; brother, George Birch (Margaret) and friend, Carolyn J. Morrison. She is survived by her nephew, Mark Birch (Barbara); great nieces, Melissa Birch and Rebecca Gallagher (Michael) and a future great-great nephew. She lived an exciting life as a teacher with Fairfax County Schools and later as a Travel Agent. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at National Memorial Park Cemetery at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing.