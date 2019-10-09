The Washington Post

NANCY BIRCH (2019 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY BIRCH.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
National Memorial Park Cemetery
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Nancy Lee Birch (Age 90)  

Passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Springfield, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Marion Birch; brother, George Birch (Margaret) and friend, Carolyn J. Morrison. She is survived by her nephew, Mark Birch (Barbara); great nieces, Melissa Birch and Rebecca Gallagher (Michael) and a future great-great nephew. She lived an exciting life as a teacher with Fairfax County Schools and later as a Travel Agent. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at National Memorial Park Cemetery at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.