BUCHANAN NANCY SHAW BUCHANAN Nancy Shaw Buchanan died peacefully on January 7, 2020, in Washington, DC at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Thompson Rodes Buchanan, who passed away on January 3, 2020. The couple was married for 74 years. Mrs. Buchanan was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1923. She attended schools in the Philadelphia area and in Canada. She began college at Sarah Lawrence in New York State and later transferred to the University of Colorado in Boulder where she graduated with a B.A. in Psychology. She met Mr. Buchanan in Boulder and married him in 1945 at her stately childhood home in the Pennsylvania countryside. By the time of her marriage she was an accomplished horsewoman, skier and pilot. Mrs. Buchanan was the quintessential wife of a Foreign Service officer - elegant, gracious and charming. She actively welcomed newcomers to the diplomatic community, making herself available particularly to other wives who might initially feel isolated and overwhelmed by the demands of a new post. Mrs. Buchanan accompanied her husband in multiple assignments throughout the world: Russia, Germany, France, Norway, and Africa. Wherever the Buchanans were stationed, Mrs. Buchanan actively engaged in the social and cultural life of that country. While stationed in Washington, DC, Mrs. Buchanan initially worked as a dance therapist in psychiatric hospitals and later tutored children with learning disabilities. After Mr. Buchanan's retirement she became a docent at the Hillwood Museum of Russian and French Decorative Arts, Dumbarton Oaks and the Old Executive Office Building in Washington, DC. In order to have more continuity in her work between Washington, DC and postings overseas, Mrs. Buchanan taught English as a Second Language to children and adults. Mrs. Buchanan was also a member of the Sulgrave Club in Washington, DC. While stationed in Germany and France, after the Hungarian uprising in 1956, Mrs. Buchanan volunteered with Hungarian refugees. In 1960 when Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan were relocated back to the U.S., they sponsored three teenage Hungarian boys (Attila Toth, Miklos Sharkuti, and Joseph Koch) who became part of the Buchanan family and whose children became their surrogate grandchildren. In 2000 Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan sold their beautiful home overlooking the Potomac River and moved to Ingleside at Rock Creek, a retirement community in Washington, DC. Throughout her 19 years at Ingleside, Mrs. Buchanan engaged actively in the community; she served on the Marketing Committee and was particularly involved in the oversight of the Health Center. Mrs. Buchanan continued to express her diplomatic hospitality by graciously welcoming newcomers to Ingleside. Multiple residents have noted that she was the first person to reach out to them and help them feel at home. Mrs. Buchanan is survived by her two biological children, Barbara R. Buchanan in California and Campbell R. Buchanan in Florida and by their partners, Rebecca Shadd and Danny Marrs; and by the Buchanans' extended Hungarian families. Nancy Buchanan was predeceased by her brother, Ross Shaw. A joint memorial will be held on February 2, 2020, at Ingleside at Rock Creek, 3050 Military Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20015. Mrs. Buchanan's ashes will be buried at a later date at the family cemetery in Cane Station, Louisville, KY. Donations may be made on her behalf to the Sierra Club at 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612; the phone number is (415) 977-5500. Donations may also be made to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 USA; the phone number is (800) 628-6860.A joint memorial will be held on February 2, 2020, at Ingleside at Rock Creek, 3050 Military Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20015. Mrs. Buchanan's ashes will be buried at a later date at the family cemetery in Cane Station, Louisville, KY. Donations may be made on her behalf to the Sierra Club at 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612; the phone number is (415) 977-5500. Donations may also be made to The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 USA; the phone number is (800) 628-6860.

