1/1
NANCY BUELL FREAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NANCY BUELL FREAS  
On July 30, 2020, Nancy (Branzell) Buell Freas "Nan" died peacefully at Casey House, Montgomery Hospice. Nan was born on October 16, 1937, and was a lifelong resident of Bethesda, MD. She is predeceased by her parents John Elliott and Pauline (Lee) Buell; brother, John Lee Buell; and nephew, John Lee Buell Jr.. She graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1955 and took a secretarial position at the National Institutes of Health. She worked for several Institutes through 36 years of public service, retiring as an Administrative Officer. She returned as a contract employee to assist with automation of the procurement and personnel record-keeping process she developed. While working full-time, Nancy attended the University of Maryland/UC, earning, in 1994, a Bachelor's degree in Psychology with magna cum laude distinction. She was an active member of the Del Ray Club (AA) for many years, and was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad. She is survived by children Susan Modak (Anand), John Branzell (Anne) and Anne Branzell-Spiegler (Jeffrey); grandchildren Mark Modak and Johanna Modak (Kyle), Erin Schallmoser(Doug), Emma Branzell, Andrew Branzell (Rose), Ethan Branzell, and E. Maeve Spiegler, Galen Spiegler, Fiona Spiegler; and her chosen sister, Carol Church.  A celebration of life will be held next summer. Advent Funeral Services, https://adventfuneral.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved