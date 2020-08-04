NANCY BUELL FREAS
On July 30, 2020, Nancy (Branzell) Buell Freas "Nan" died peacefully at Casey House, Montgomery Hospice. Nan was born on October 16, 1937, and was a lifelong resident of Bethesda, MD. She is predeceased by her parents John Elliott and Pauline (Lee) Buell; brother, John Lee Buell; and nephew, John Lee Buell Jr.. She graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1955 and took a secretarial position at the National Institutes of Health. She worked for several Institutes through 36 years of public service, retiring as an Administrative Officer. She returned as a contract employee to assist with automation of the procurement and personnel record-keeping process she developed. While working full-time, Nancy attended the University of Maryland/UC, earning, in 1994, a Bachelor's degree in Psychology with magna cum laude distinction. She was an active member of the Del Ray Club (AA) for many years, and was a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad. She is survived by children Susan Modak (Anand), John Branzell (Anne) and Anne Branzell-Spiegler (Jeffrey); grandchildren Mark Modak and Johanna Modak (Kyle), Erin Schallmoser(Doug), Emma Branzell, Andrew Branzell (Rose), Ethan Branzell, and E. Maeve Spiegler, Galen Spiegler, Fiona Spiegler; and her chosen sister, Carol Church. A celebration of life will be held next summer. Advent Funeral Services, https://adventfuneral.com/