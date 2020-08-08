NANCY CASEY

Nancy Ellen Dankmyer Casey (Age 71)
Of St. Mary's, PA and Oakton, VA passed away on July 31, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Edward C. Dankmyer and Helen C. (O'Connor) Dankmyer and her brothers: Edward C. Dankmyer Jr. and Dr. Fredrick L. Dankmyer. She was the loving mother of Dr. Todd M. Casey (Sandy) and Elizabeth C. Davis (Joseph); devoted grandmother of Patrick, Reagan, Matthew, Makenna, and Otis; loving sister of Jane D. Eacobacci. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Nancy was a kind, loving and sociable person with a quick Irish wit and deep faith who devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed working in the family dental office and developing a personal relationship with each patient. Nancy was a faithful member of St Mark Catholic Church since 1976. A funeral mass to be held at a later date at St. Mark Catholic Church 9970 Vale Rd, Vienna, VA 22181. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Hope Foundation (alshf.org
)The ALS Hope Foundation P.O. Box 40777, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com