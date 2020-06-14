NANCY COOK

Nancy Elizabeth Cook (née Mooney) (Age 89)
Of Centreville; Falls Church, VA and Fenwick Island, Delaware passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Martin I Cook (Mickey), daughter, Cathy Smith, son, Jimmy Cook, and parents, Jim and Marie Mooney. Survived by her children, Ann Marie, Marty (Brenda), son-in-law, Danny, Denise (Dick), Terry (Cathy), Kevin (Kathy), Nancy (Steve), Brian (Stephanie) and Gary (Jennifer); 25 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; and special goddaughter Kathryn Schoellig. Born in Washington, DC November 10, 1930, Nancy grew up in Arlington, VA and raised her family in Falls Church, VA before retiring to Fenwick Island, DE. As a child, Nancy attended Villa Maria Academy in Falls Church and Holy Trinity High School in D.C. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. James Catholic Church in Falls Church, VA and 30 years at St. Lukes in Ocean City MD. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 17 at 1 p.m. St. James Catholic Church in Falls Church, VA. Memorial donations can be made to Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, c/o St. James Convent, 101 North Spring St., Falls Church, VA 22046 Visit www.moneyandking.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.