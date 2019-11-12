

Nancy T. Courtney (Age 87)



Died at 8 p.m., November 7, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD at her home with her children at her side. She was born in Cranford, New Jersey to Silas and Jeanette Tobey and grew up in Westfield, NJ. She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1954 and earned a Masters equivalency in Library Science at Western MD. College. After college she moved to Ridgecrest, CA. where she worked for the Navy at China Lake. In 1958 she moved to the Washington, DC area where she started her career with the Montgomery County Public Schools working as a Media Center Specialist at Baker Jr. High and later at Sherwood High School where she worked until retirement. She enjoyed much of her retirement years traveling with family and friends, serving as a board member of her community in Leisure World, MD. She also was the family historian and enjoyed her genealogical research.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband George Courtney, and step-daughter Andrea Boykin. She is survived by her sister, Jean Bourne; son, Alan R. Mercer and partner Diana Martin; son, Glenn T. Mercer and wife Emilie Mercer; step-daughter, Marcia Courtney; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at the Leisure World Interfaith Chapel at 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd. Silver Spring, Md. 20906 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2 p.m.. Interment will be a private ceremony with the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the or the American Diabetes Association.