

Nancy Stitely Cox (age 90 )



Passed away on January 9, 2020 from heart failure. Nancy was blessed to spend the last year of her life in Vermont with her daughter and son. She was a warm person with a heart of gold who will be missed by all her knew her.

She was born in Washington, DC on August 26, 1929 to Fletcher LeRoy and Helen Houck and joined her brother, Flecther LeRoy Houck, Jr. growing up in the district. Her childhood on North Dakota Ave was a source of wonderful memories as was as a trip to CA as a teenager with her lifelong best friend, Christine Himes who survives her.

She lived in McLean, VA for 26 years with her second husband, Thomas A. Cox, now deceased. Nancy and Tom, both widowers, dated each other while at McKinley Tech High School in Washington and married in 1993. The two of them had much fun together: traveling, visiting family, drinking martinis, playing golf, and enjoying life.

Previously, she was married to David W. Stitely residing in York PA. David was the father of her four children. He died in 1976. During her many years raising her children in York she was an active community member. She was on the Board of the Children's Home of York. She was an involved participant in the York Charrette in the 1970s working to heal the town from racial tensions. She went on have a career as a real estate agent with Morgan Realty. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Nancy is survived by her four children: Steven, Susan, Doug, and John Stitely; and her four grandchildren, Davin Stitely, Julia Stitely Moore, Reyna and Renee Trimadi Stitely. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Nancy's name can be made to Heaton Woods Residence, 10 Heaton Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.