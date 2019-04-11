NANCY D. CARTER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY D. CARTER.

 

NANCY D. CARTER  
 

Naomi Chapter No. 9, OES, PHA,
PGWM Barbara E. Murray, WM
MWPGM J. Raymond Murray, WP
Dorothy J. Reese, Secretary
 
 
 
Datcher Court No. 2, HOJ, PHA
Lisa Marie Adams, MAM
Carlton D. Richmond, MWJ
Barbara A. Wells, Secretary
 
Members of the above organizations are notified of the passing of our member Nancy D. Carter. Viewing 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Funeral Service 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Greater Mt. Nebo A.M.E. Church, 1001 Old Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD. OES Service 10:45 a.m.

logo
Religious Service Information
Greater Mt Nebo Ame Church
1001 Old Mitchellville Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
(301) 249-3794
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.