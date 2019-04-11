NANCY D. CARTER
Naomi Chapter No. 9, OES, PHA,
PGWM Barbara E. Murray, WM
MWPGM J. Raymond Murray, WP
Dorothy J. Reese, Secretary
Datcher Court No. 2, HOJ, PHA
Lisa Marie Adams, MAM
Carlton D. Richmond, MWJ
Barbara A. Wells, Secretary
Members of the above organizations are notified of the passing of our member Nancy D. Carter. Viewing 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Funeral Service 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Greater Mt. Nebo A.M.E. Church, 1001 Old Mitchellville Road, Bowie, MD. OES Service 10:45 a.m.