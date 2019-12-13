NANCY CAMERON DICKINSON
Of Washington, DC passed away on November 20, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she graduated from Barnard College (B.A.) and Columbia College (M.A.) and taught economics prior to her marriage to the late LTG Hillman Dickinson. As she raised her family and moved with her husband, she taught history and held a variety of volunteer roles, continuing to be active into her nineties. She is survived by her brother, Mortimer Cameron of Conneaut, OH; daughter, Cynthia Dickinson of Alexandria, VA; son, Stuart Dickinson (Cheryl Blanchard) of Fairhaven, MA; granddaughter, Alice Dickinson (Peter Simpson) of New York, NY; nieces and nephews. A memorial service and reception will be held at The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20005 at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 (parking at 1399 New York Ave until 3 p.m.). Future private interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (use church address above), New York Avenue Educational Foundation (nyaef.org
), or Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports (vermontadaptive.org
).