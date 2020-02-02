NANCY RUSSELL DIETER
Of Silver Spring, MD. On Thursday, January 16, 2020, Nancy passed away in the hospital from respiratory failure related to aortic stenosis. She leaves behind her husband, George E. Dieter, Jr. of 67 years and daughter, Carol Joan Dieter. She is predeceased by their daughter, Barbara June Dieter. For 30 years, Nancy was a volunteer reading tutor at Westover Elementary School. Nancy requested that there not be a service and memorial contributions be made to the Christian Literacy Associates, Allegheny County Literacy Council, Inc., 311 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. Burial in Philadelphia, PA occurred on January 24,2020.