NANCY DUYKERS
NANCY BARTA DUYKERS  July 22, 1934 ~ July 2, 2020  
She was born in Waterville, Kansas and reared in Blue Rapids, Kansas. Her family moved to Wichita, Kansas during WWII, but returned to Blue Rapids where Nancy's father had a small business, and then returned to Wichita in the 1950s. Nancy graduated from the University of Kansas and married Ross Summers in 1956. A job with the Federal Government took the family to Washington, DC. Two children, Michael Ross and Denise Elyn, were born to the union which ended in divorce. Subsequently, she began a 30+ year career with the Federal Government, ending her working years with the Office of Management and Budget. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Petr Barta, her father, Alva Barta, her son, Michael, and her husband, Benno Duykers. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Summers Segreti, son-in-law, Joseph Segreti, grandchildren, Sean and Deanna, and her sister, Virginia Van Wey. No memorial service is planned.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
