

Nancy Towe Ebersole



Died December 14, 2019 in Washington, DC of complications from Died December 14, 2019 in Washington, DC of complications from breast cancer . She was 77.

Mrs. Ebersole worked for 30 years as a Senior Economist in the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of the Secretary, where she broke barriers as the first woman in her office. She was lead author of the Secretary of Transportation's 1974 report to Congress on The Year-Round Daylight Saving Time Study. She was devoted to her two children, Lisa Ebersole of Venice, CA and J. Ashley Ebersole of Washington, and her late husband, Joseph. Nancy and Joseph met on the roof deck of their shared apartment building in Dupont Circle and were married for 38 years until his death in 2007.

Mrs. Ebersole was a native of Norfolk, Virginia. She attended the College of William and Mary and did graduate work in economics at GW University. She was an associate member of The Cosmos Club, where she enjoyed time with family and friends.

Survivors include her two children, daughter-in-law, Susan Ebersole, three grandchildren, who were the highlight of her later years, and goddaughter, Indira Lakshmanan (Dermot Tatlow) of Washington. A memorial service will be held at St. Albans School's Little Sanctuary on March 13 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or St. Albans School.