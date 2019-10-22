The Washington Post

Nancy Egermeier (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
4001 Yuma St, NW
Washington, DC
Nancy stone Egermeier  

On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Nancy Stone Egermeier, age 86, of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully in her home. Nancy was born February 28, 1933 to James G and Vera Stone and grew up in Mount Pleasant. She graduated high school at Marymount in Arlington, VA, and attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. After moving around the country with her family, she settled back in the DC area where she worked for Shannon & Luchs and Weichert Realtors.
In death, Nancy joins her beloved husband John, and brothers Richard and James. Nancy was a devoted family matriarch and is survived by her brother, William, four children (Liane MacDowell, Laurie Teitelbaum, Robert Richards, and Karen King), 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and countless family and friends. Nancy was well loved by all.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 25 at 12 noon, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4001 Yuma St, NW, Washington, DC 20016. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/nann).
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2019
