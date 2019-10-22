

Nancy stone Egermeier



On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Nancy Stone Egermeier, age 86, of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully in her home. Nancy was born February 28, 1933 to James G and Vera Stone and grew up in Mount Pleasant. She graduated high school at Marymount in Arlington, VA, and attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. After moving around the country with her family, she settled back in the DC area where she worked for Shannon & Luchs and Weichert Realtors.

In death, Nancy joins her beloved husband John, and brothers Richard and James. Nancy was a devoted family matriarch and is survived by her brother, William, four children (Liane MacDowell, Laurie Teitelbaum, Robert Richards, and Karen King), 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and countless family and friends. Nancy was well loved by all.