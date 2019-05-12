Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY FALCK. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



NANCY LAWRIE KURTZ FALCK

Our beloved mother Nancy died on April 26, 2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband, George Falck, and her four children, Lawrie Moncure, Susan Phillips, Virginia "Gigi" Hoopii, and Andrew Falck. At the time of her death she had eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Nancy was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and lived in many states before making her permanent home in Fairfax, Virginia. She graduated from the College of William and Mary with a degree in Biology. After college she became a research bacteriologist then a high school teacher in Biology, Physics, and Chemistry. She was involved in many state and local activities, especially those involving mental health and education. Among other duties she served on the Board of Visitors at the College of William and Mary, the Fairfax County School Board, and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. In addition, she was an organizing director of Patriot Bank and later, Cardinal Financial, becoming Chairman of the Board of Cardinal Bank (Fairfax). She was also a great cook. She and George loved travel and visited over 200 countries in the world. A service in her memory will be held at the Fairfax Presbyterian Church, 10723 Main St. Fairfax, VA, at 11 a.m. on May 17, 2019 followed by refreshments in the church hall. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Nancy Kurtz Falck Library Acquisition endowment with a gift made payable to the College of William and Mary Foundation, University Advancement, Gift Accounting, P.O. Box 1693, Williamsburg, VA 23187.

Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019

