Guest Book View Sign Service Information Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home 26401 Ridge Road Damascus , MD 20872 (301)-253-2138 Memorial Gathering 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM St. Paul Catholic Church Damascus , MD View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM St. Paul Catholic Church Damascus , MD View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Paul Catholic Church Damascus , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

HAMLETT NANCY MARIA HAMLETT 1950 - 2019 On November 5, 2019, Nancy Hamlett of Damascus, Md. was called to heaven. Nancy was born in Nanticoke, PA to the late George Claude Deluca and Helen Macyda Deluca, now of Thurmont, MD, on March 21, 1950. The Deluca's moved to Wheaton, MD in 1952. Nancy attended St. Catherine Laboure' School, Seaton and Einstein High and The University of Maryland. She married her High School sweetheart Lewis Hamlett in 1972 and they've lived in Damascus since 1977. Nancy's sister, Carol Council and her husband Tommy now live in Morehead City, NC. Nancy was a loving mother to her two children: daughter Angela Hamlett Cotie, her husband Kenneth and their children Kayla, Zachary, Joseph and Kenneth Jr. live in Missouri City, TX. Her son Andrew Hamlett, with his wife Laurie and their son and daughter Aiden and Rowan, reside in Spotsylvania, VA. All of Nancy's grandchildren call her "Grams". Nancy was passionately involved in school, community and church in the Damascus area. Her understated approach was greatly appreciated by those who sought-out her advice, leadership and help. All were welcome in her home and in her heart. Nancy worked for 30 years as a claims processor for the APWU. No one who entered her home ever left a stranger and the love of her family could always bring out her sunshine filled smile. There will be a Memorial "Gathering" for Nancy on Saturday November 16 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Damascus, Md. beginning at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Services will start at 11:30 a.m., with expressions of remembrance. A funeral Mass will commence precisely at noon, followed by a luncheon reception. Please wear bright clothing to reflect Nancy's brightly colored spirit. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Nancy's name. Expressions of love and sympathy can be made for Nancy at www.molesworthwilliams.

HAMLETT NANCY MARIA HAMLETT 1950 - 2019 On November 5, 2019, Nancy Hamlett of Damascus, Md. was called to heaven. Nancy was born in Nanticoke, PA to the late George Claude Deluca and Helen Macyda Deluca, now of Thurmont, MD, on March 21, 1950. The Deluca's moved to Wheaton, MD in 1952. Nancy attended St. Catherine Laboure' School, Seaton and Einstein High and The University of Maryland. She married her High School sweetheart Lewis Hamlett in 1972 and they've lived in Damascus since 1977. Nancy's sister, Carol Council and her husband Tommy now live in Morehead City, NC. Nancy was a loving mother to her two children: daughter Angela Hamlett Cotie, her husband Kenneth and their children Kayla, Zachary, Joseph and Kenneth Jr. live in Missouri City, TX. Her son Andrew Hamlett, with his wife Laurie and their son and daughter Aiden and Rowan, reside in Spotsylvania, VA. All of Nancy's grandchildren call her "Grams". Nancy was passionately involved in school, community and church in the Damascus area. Her understated approach was greatly appreciated by those who sought-out her advice, leadership and help. All were welcome in her home and in her heart. Nancy worked for 30 years as a claims processor for the APWU. No one who entered her home ever left a stranger and the love of her family could always bring out her sunshine filled smile. There will be a Memorial "Gathering" for Nancy on Saturday November 16 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Damascus, Md. beginning at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Services will start at 11:30 a.m., with expressions of remembrance. A funeral Mass will commence precisely at noon, followed by a luncheon reception. Please wear bright clothing to reflect Nancy's brightly colored spirit. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Nancy's name. Expressions of love and sympathy can be made for Nancy at www.molesworthwilliams.

