

Nancy Walsh Harding



On September 8, 2019, Nancy Walsh Harding, beloved wife of the late William L. Harding passed away. Loving mother of Ann B. Harding, and Elizabeth W. Hagen and husband, Brian. Grandmother of Taylor, Billy, and Robby Hagen. Also Survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 4795 Ilchester Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Monday, September 16 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.