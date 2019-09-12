The Washington Post

NANCY HARDING

Service Information
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD
21045
(410)-992-9090
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
4795 Ilchester Rd.
Ellicott City, DC
Nancy Walsh Harding  

On September 8, 2019, Nancy Walsh Harding, beloved wife of the late William L. Harding passed away. Loving mother of Ann B. Harding, and Elizabeth W. Hagen and husband, Brian. Grandmother of Taylor, Billy, and Robby Hagen. Also Survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 4795 Ilchester Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Monday, September 16 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , www.alz.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.