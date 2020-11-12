Nancy Florita Harrison of Temple Hills, MD, passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020 with her loving husband and son at her side. Nancy was born in Baltimore, MD on July 31, 1947 to the late Helen Davis and Floyd Smith. She spent her formative years in Snow Hill, NC and later moved to Washington, DC where she attended Theodore Roosevelt Senior High School and later Strayer University. Nancy was a civil servant with the U.S. Department of Interior and retired after 33 years of service. In retirement Nancy enjoyed spending time with her loving husband of 49 years, Charles Harrison, children, and grandchildren. Nancy was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Oxon Hill, MD, the Mature Adults Club (MAC) of Temple Hills, MD in addition to other groups and social clubs. Nancy was known for her style, keen sense of humor and her great North Carolina cooking. We are heartbroken by her loss and will miss her deeply. Nancy is survived by her husband, Charles T. Harrison, Jr; son, Keith Harrison (Chanelle); aunt, Georgia Greenfield; two uncles, Larry (Faye) and Robert (Kenley); two nephews, Kearey (Laura) and Leigh (Tiffany); four grandchildren, Chayla, Layla, Charley and Keith J. Harrison and her very best friend, Beverly Bland, as well as a host of beloved family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her son Charles T. Harrison, III; sister, Angela Smith; and dear cousins, Pamela Williams and Vanessa Holloway. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745 at 11:00 am with family reflection at 10:00 am. Online guestbook available at