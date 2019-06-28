

Nancy L. Herring



On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Nancy L. Herring passed away alongside her loving husband of 51 years, David Herring. She was a loving mother to Joshua Herring. Nancy was born in Washington, DC to the late Walton and Ruth Merchant, Sr. and was a resident of College Park, MD. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walton Merchant, Jr. Nancy was educated in the D.C. school system until eighth grade and a graduate of Northwestern High School and then the University of Maryland with B.A. in English. She began her professional career as an English teacher and worked for several years in Maryland and Louisiana. She later became a medical transcriptionist for more than thirty years. Nancy loved to travel particularly to Bermuda which was where she and her husband spent their honeymoon. Together they have visited nearly 19 countries and they were very fond of Paris and the French Riviera. Nancy loved nature and watched the foxes that came through her back yard each day. She was also a collector of fox memorabilia. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.. Interment following at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.