Nancy Gass Herzig
Nancy Gass Herzig, 93, passed away on June 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 28, 1927, the fifth of six children to the late John and Louise Buchanan Gass.Nancy worked on Capitol Hill for over 20 years, initially for Congressman Richard Ichord until his retirement and then in the offices of Senator Lloyd Bentsen. Through her sister she met and married her husband Warren "Buck" Herzig on September 12, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2009.She is survived by her sister Evelyn Smelser and her three children Carol Sliver (Buck), Dennis Herzig and Sherry Elder (Bruce), five grandchildren, Jennifer Hinkle (Eric), Rebecca McAnallen (Mark), David Herzig (Jamie), Blake Elder and Robert Elder and five great grandchildren and her best friend of over seventy-five years, Jane Dieselhorst.She was a loving wife, mother and friend to many spending much of her life caring for others. She loved her home of 57 years and especially spending time in her gardens.The family would like to express gratitude to the many friends and neighbors who called, visited and assisted her over the years, especially Sally and Mauricio Milian and David and Vicky Rosenmarkle.Due to COVID restrictions the family will not hold a visitation. A graveside service on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation or other charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 30, 2020.