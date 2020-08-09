1/1
Nancy Hicks
Nancy Litchfield Hicks  
Nancy Litchfield Hicks of McLean, VA passed away on August 2, 2020 at her home, following a courageous 6 year struggle with the neurological disease Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Nancy was born in Danbury, CT to Robert Litchfield and Marjorie Litchfield (née Schneider) on July 9, 1960. She was a graduate of Danbury High School, Gettysburg College, and University of Richmond School of Law. She married Harry Joseph "Hal" Hicks on August 24,1985 and they were happily married for nearly 35 years. After practicing law in Richmond, New York, and DC, for 10 years, she left the legal profession in 1995 to spend more time with her children. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother, and a dear friend. There was never a person with a heart as pure, or a smile as warm as Nancy. Nancy's pride and joy was her family, whom she loved more than any of them deserved. She is survived by her husband Hal; sons Josh, Matthew, and Billy; daughter-in-law Jess; granddaughter Zoey; and sister Linn. They will all miss her terribly. In heaven, she joins her father Robert, mother Marjorie, aunt Virginia, and father-in-law Harry. Memorial services will be delayed until the fall in light of the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to CurePSP (www.psp.org). Additionally, the family would like to thank Maria, Mary, Tutu, and Mirabel for the love and care they showed Nancy when she needed it most.www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
