NANCY HOWARD
NANCY L. HOWARD  
On Sunday, June 28, 2020 Beloved wife of Lloyd W. Howard, Sr.; loving mother of Lloyd W. Howard, Jr. and LaTaunya D. Howard; dear grandmother of Jazmine J. Howard; and sister to Andrew W. Copeland, James R. Copeland (Sarah) and Gloria C. Hill (Booker T.). Public visitation will be on Monday, July 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pridgen Funeral Home, 9455 Lanham Severn Rd., Lanham, MD 20706. Invitation only Funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private on Wednesday, July 22. Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pridgen Funeral Service
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pridgen Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD 20706
(301) 577-9455
