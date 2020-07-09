NANCY HOWARD

NANCY L. HOWARD
On Sunday, June 28, 2020 Beloved wife of Lloyd W. Howard, Sr.; loving mother of Lloyd W. Howard, Jr. and LaTaunya D. Howard; dear grandmother of Jazmine J. Howard; and sister to Andrew W. Copeland, James R. Copeland (Sarah) and Gloria C. Hill (Booker T.). Public visitation will be on Monday, July 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pridgen Funeral Home, 9455 Lanham Severn Rd., Lanham, MD 20706. Invitation only Funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private on Wednesday, July 22. Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org
.