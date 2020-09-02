NANCY HOWELL



NANCY E. HOWELL (Age 87)

Of Glenarden, Maryland passed away peacefully, from her battle with cancer, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of 49 years, Lee W. Howell (predeceased). Caring mother of Cassandra H. White (predeceased) and Orlando M. Howell (Wanda). Cherished grandmother to Naquena Howell, Orlando M. Howell II, Suria Howell, Marcell Howell (Ashley), Julian King, and Danielle Young. She leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. until funeral and burial at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral & Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.



