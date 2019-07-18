

NANCY J. ING



Passed away at home on July 10, 2019 at age 61. Beloved daughter of Glenn and Mildred Ing; sister of brother, Charles and sister-in-law, Janet McGregor. Adoring Aunt to nieces Rachel and Sarah Ing. Friend to rich or poor; young or old. Born in Washington DC, Nancy lived her entire life in Northern Virginia. She worked for the US House of Representatives, the National Federation of Independent Business and the Small Business Association, where she spent most of her career. Nancy worked 31 years for the US Government. Nancy was deeply devoted to her family, friends and faith. Her strength, courage and unwillingness to succumb to the ravages of juvenile diabetes served as an inspiration to all. She will be profoundly missed. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at Columbia Baptist Church, 103 West Columbia Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Nancy's memory to: Columbia Baptist Church/Spend Yourself, 103 W Columbia St, Falls Church, VA 22046; The Feline Foundation of Greater Washington, Inc., 11160 C-1 South Lakes Drive Reston, VA 20191; or Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute Development Department, 3600 Forbes Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15213.