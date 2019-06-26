NANCY KATCOFF
On Monday, June 24, 2019, NANCY KATCOFF of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Ben Katcoff, loving mother of Gregory Katcoff and Rebecca (James) Lavo, dear daughter of Shirley Kirsh and the late Jack Kirsh, sister of Deborah (Stephen) DeNardo, Sally Ann (Elliott) Baker and Robert (Atara) Kirsh, cherished grandmother of Joshua, Dylan and Gavin Lavo. Funeral service will be held at B'nai Shalom of Olney, 18401 Burtfield Rd., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 11:30 a.m. with interment following at Judean Memorial Garden, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence through Sunday with daily minyans at 7:30 p.m. and additional minyan Sunday 9 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Mazon or to INOVA Schar Cancer Institute. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001