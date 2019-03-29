Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY KEHNE.



Nancy B. Kehne



Died peacefully at her home in Kensington, MD, on March 28, 2019, after a valiant struggle with cancer. Nancy was born in Washington, DC, on January 22, 1955, the older child of W. Deaver Kehne, M.D., and Marjorie Hutson Kehne. She graduated from Sidwell Friends, class of 1973, earned a BA from Mt. Holyoke College and an MBA from Arizona State's Thunderbird School.

Wise, funny, and generous, Nancy treasured the people she respected, and loved them fiercely. She was involved in photography, mastering foreign languages, perfecting the art of beach combing and was extremely proud of her English and Bull Mastiffs. In the years following the death of her beloved partner Ellen Linder, she enjoyed visits with friends and family from all over the country. Nancy traveled widely and developed close and enduring friendships. She loved reading, tinkering, and science fiction.

A Senior Accountant in commercial real estate with Legum & Norman for over 30 years, Nancy was valued and respected by her colleagues and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Mason Kehne of Silver Spring, MD, cousins, Barbara (Phil), Josh, Nate, Donna (Jack), Susan (Harry), John (Judy), Caroline (JR), Richard (Melanie), Larissa, Helena, Theresa, Anya, Donald (Pam), Chelsea, David (Kathie), Emily, Bethany, Betsy (Mark), many loving friends, and her dog Gunda.

There will be a celebration of Nancy's life at her home, 10013 Connecticut Ave, Kensington, MD on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood.