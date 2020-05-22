

Nancy Purnell Lackey (Age 79)



Of Brookeville, MD, died peacefully on May 4, 2020. Born in Northampton and raised in Western Massachusetts, she moved to Washington DC following her graduation from the Springfield Hospital School of Nursing. After working at George Washington Hospital and her marriage to Hal Lackey, she raised two daughters in Silver Spring, MD. Along with being a grandmother, her greatest joy was nurturing children and youth at both the Montgomery School of Ballet and Casa de Montessori. Friends and family remember Nancy's spirit and spunk, agreeing there aren't many like her! Off-the-charts funny, irreverent, jokester, tear-wiper, nurturer, organizer, believer-in-dreams, and hijinks partner all come to mind. Her daughter, Susan, thanks her mom for all the laughter. For loving books and passing it on. Her granddaughters appreciate "Giggy's" boundless love and support. Nancy is survived by cherished friends and caregivers, to whom her family extends lasting gratitude, and by her children Amy (James) Ricciuti and Susan; grandchildren Christina and Rashel Ricciuti; and sister MaryAnn Purnell. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Robert and Ethel Purnell, and sister Barbara "Queenie" Purnell. No service is planned. The family will hold a private remembrance ceremony at the beach in Maine this summer. Her ashes will be interred at Village Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg, MA. In the spirit of Nancy's lifelong joy of nurturing children (and puppies, and her one and only cat, Barney), memorial contributions may be sent to Casa de Montessori scholarship c/o 14015 New Hampshire Avenue, Suite 158, Silver Spring, MD 20904.