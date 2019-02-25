Nancy Lee Pararas
Died peacefully on February 23, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Ann Victoria "Vicky"; sons-in-law Thomas and Joseph; brother-in-law Jerry; sisters-in-law Ann and Shirley, life long best friend Doretta and many nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren. Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 109 S. Washington St., Rockville, MD. She will be interned beside her devoted husband Tony. If moved to do so, please consider a donation to Montgomeryhospice.org
in Nancy's name.