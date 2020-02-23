

Nancy Haines Lineker (Age 78)



Died Saturday February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home in Fairfax, VA.

Nancy was a joy to everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. She was full of love, insightful, a friend to all, ethical, bubbly, altruistic, and fun. Many sought her counsel and all enjoyed her gracious spirit. Her hostessing reputation was solidified by memorable parties planned to the last detail, and her humble desire to help others manifested in volunteering at nonprofits like local independent Project WORD (Working and Organizing Resources for people with Disabilities) and more recently-spanning nearly three decades-at the for their Reach To Recovery program.

A survivor of two previous cancers, Nancy had a third occurrence in the Fall which resulted in a brief, escalating illness. She was cared for in the months preceding by her family, and she died peacefully and without pain with her loved ones at her side.

Nancy is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of nearly 59 years, Sidney Lineker; her adoring children, Jeff, Bruce and Sharon (David Orr); her sister, Linda Haines (Scott McGuffin) and brother, Dick Haines; and nephew, Dylan McGuffin (Megan Killigrew). She is preceded in death by her parents, Reece and Mary Haines, and her brothers Arthur ("De") and Alan.

Services private. In Nancy's memory we encourage you to be kind, smile, and live fully.