

Nancy Heflin Dintaman

Litsinberger



Nancy Heflin Dintaman Litsinberger longtime resident of Hudson Florida passed away at her home on March 30, 2020. She was originally a Maryland resident for many years before moving to Florida. Her career was in the food service industry. She started as a waitress then bartender and finally to manager of a famous Italian resturant in Prince George's County Maryland. She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, John Litsinberger. She is survived by her children, son Ronald Dintaman, and her daughter Lori Postanowicz (Frank). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; a sister, Patricia A Bell (Duane) and a brother, James R Heflin (Penny). Services preveously held. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local SPCA in honor of her love for her dogs.