The Washington Post

NANCY LITSINBERGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY LITSINBERGER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Nancy Heflin Dintaman  
Litsinberger  

Nancy Heflin Dintaman Litsinberger longtime resident of Hudson Florida passed away at her home on March 30, 2020. She was originally a Maryland resident for many years before moving to Florida. Her career was in the food service industry. She started as a waitress then bartender and finally to manager of a famous Italian resturant in Prince George's County Maryland. She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, John Litsinberger. She is survived by her children, son Ronald Dintaman, and her daughter Lori Postanowicz (Frank). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; a sister, Patricia A Bell (Duane) and a brother, James R Heflin (Penny). Services preveously held. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local SPCA in honor of her love for her dogs.
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.