NANCY MAUZY

MAUZY NANCY LEE MAUZY Died peacefully on June 30, 2020 at her home in Rockville, Maryland, after a short battle with Brain Cancer. She was 72. Nancy was born in Washington, DC, to Lt. Col. Royall R. Mauzy and Jane S. Mauzy. She was born with Cerebral Palsy. She attended Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Greenbrier College for Women. After graduation from college, she worked at Woodward & Lothrop's downtown store until she suffered from a brain stem hemorrhage at age 23. Three years later, she was challenged by Cerebral Thrombosis, and then by Breast Cancer in 2000. After recovering from the Cerebral Thrombosis she became active in the Disability Community serving as a Board Member and Officer for Montgomery County United Cerebral Palsy, as a Board Member for Indepen- dent Living for the Handicapped; and as a Commissioner for the Montgomery County Commission on People with Disabilities. Nancy was a member of the Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon, a two-term Elder, Chair of The Presbyterian Women, a member of Church Circle 11 and a volunteer with the Church's Volunteer Assistance Corp. For the past 13 years Nancy was a resident at Ingleside at King Farm. She greatly enjoyed being part of its vibrant community and served as a leader on many residents' councils and committees. Nancy is survived by her three nieces: Heather Robinson, Ellen Catania, and Claire Robinson, and her grand-nieces and grand nephews: Adam Leibow, Isabella Catania, Amanda Greene, Charlotte Greene, Julia Ihly and Dylan Catania. Nancy was predeceased by her beloved sisters, Susan and Barbara, and parents, Jane and Royall. Nancy was an amazing person, an extraordinary friend and family member who met every challenge she faced with courage and determination. She touched so many lives and did so much good in this community. Donations in her memory can be made to the Pastor's Compassion Fund, Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, PO Box 42043, Washington, DC 20015 or to the Ingleside at King Farm Employee Appreciation Fund, 701 King Farm Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced in the Fall.A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced in the Fall.



