On Saturday, November 21, 2020, of Manassas, VA. Beloved wife of Thomas McDonald; mother of Anne Davis (Clyde "JR") and Todd McDonald (Caroline); grandmother of Nicole, Nick, Brayden, Chloe, Nathan, Preston, and Harvey. Also survived by her siblings Frederick Leonberger and Janet Allen. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Monday, November 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to Covid, the service and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, National Capital Chapter, 1800 M Street, NW, Suite 750 South, Washington, DC 20036.