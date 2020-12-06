1/1
NANCY McDONOUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Lucille Oliver McDonough  
Formerly of Easton and Rockville, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Frederick MD. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph McDonough; loving mother to Patrick McDonough (Nella), Steven McDonough (Joanne), Kathleen Murray (the late Donald), Susan Peterson, Paul McDonough (Mayra), Mark McDonough (Lisa) and the late David Mc Donough; sister of Jean Lawler and Kathleen Henes (James) of Chicago Illinois. Mrs. McDonough is also survived by 12 granddaughters, five grandsons, two great grandchildren, as well as four step grandchildren, seven step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, Maryland on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Virginia 23058-5216 or the Mental Health Association of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 505, Lutherville, MD 21093.Please view and sign the family guestbook atwww.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved