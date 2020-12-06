Nancy Lucille Oliver McDonough
Formerly of Easton and Rockville, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Frederick MD. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph McDonough; loving mother to Patrick McDonough (Nella), Steven McDonough (Joanne), Kathleen Murray (the late Donald), Susan Peterson, Paul McDonough (Mayra), Mark McDonough (Lisa) and the late David Mc Donough; sister of Jean Lawler and Kathleen Henes (James) of Chicago Illinois. Mrs. McDonough is also survived by 12 granddaughters, five grandsons, two great grandchildren, as well as four step grandchildren, seven step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, Maryland on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Virginia 23058-5216 or the Mental Health Association of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 505, Lutherville, MD 21093.