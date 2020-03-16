

Nancy Stevens McMullin



Nancy Stevens McMullin of North Myrtle Beach, formally Annapolis, Maryland, transitioned on January 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph McMullin. She is survived by her nephews Jay and Rich Stevens of Indiana.

Nancy was a world traveler. Her legacy however, would be her love of education and the arts. As a school teacher and principal, she created a firm foundation for those she educated. Later, she became Executive Director of Very Special Arts of Maryland.

A memorial event will be held this spring in Southern Maryland. Donation may be made to the College of Southern Maryland and the Indian Head Center for the Arts.