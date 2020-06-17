NANCY OLIVER

NANCY RIFE OLIVER
On June 14, 2020, Nancy Rife Oliver, wife, mother and doting grandmother, passed away of natural causes in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Born in Olney, Maryland on June 20, 1940, Nancy was the daughter of Raymond Samuel Rife and Nettie Mildred Abell. Nancy was a beautiful and headstrong woman who enjoyed traveling, fine dining, reading, and spending time at the beach. She will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend of 46 years, Lloyd, who she met while working at the Federal Trade Commission; her son, Marcus (Leigh); and her grandchildren, Owen and Nellie. Nancy wished her ashes be spread at the beach, where a memorial gathering will be held with immediate family. All who remember Nancy are asked to celebrate her life in their own way, raising a glass in her memory. Please consider making a memorial donation to the National Presbyterian School's Scholarship Fund at www.nps-dc.org/oliver.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 17, 2020.