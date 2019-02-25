Nancy Lee Pararas
Died peacefully on February 23, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Ann Victoria "Vicky"; sons-in-law Thomas and Joseph; granddaughters, Gabrielle Victoria and Annabelle Victoria "Annie"; brother-in-law Jerry; sisters-in-law Ann and Shirley, life long best friend Doretta and many nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 109 S. Washington St., Rockville, MD. She will be interned beside her devoted husband Tony. If moved to do so, please consider a donation to Montgomeryhospice.org
in Nancy's name.