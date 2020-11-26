

Nancy Pritchard 1937 - 2020

It is with sorrow we announce the death of Nancy Pritchard, who died May 13, 2020 of COVID-19. Born to Jack and Bessie Inman, Nancy was raised in Washington, DC and graduated from Washington Hospital Center as a Registered Nurse. In 1960, she married Dewey and they raised their three children in Arlington, Virginia - and one glorious stint in Rome, Italy that forever shaped the family. While always up to try new things, her favorite activities were entertaining, traveling, and "visiting" - she loved people. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her brother, Bob (Margaret); her children, Glenn (Loan), Tim (Melinda), and Gail (Lucas); and three grandsons, Jake (Olesya), Reece, and Mitchel (Sofie). Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery April 15, 2021, 2 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store