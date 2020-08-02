NANCY REINER

NANCY SCHNEIDER REINER
Nancy Schneider Reiner, 67, died on July 11, 2020 at Sibley Memorial Hospital after a three-month battle with leukemia. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert Reiner; her two children, David Reiner and Jill Reiner (Adam) Dulberg; and her granddaughter, Audrey Dulberg. After receiving her Masters degree from the University of Michigan, Nancy taught in elementary schools in Montgomery County, MD, Arlington County, VA and Hartland, MI for 42 years. She specialized in ESOL education and helped Arlington County develop its ESOL program in the late 1970s to meet the needs of families settling there during the post-Vietnam War years. A memorial event will be held at a future date. Gifts honoring Nancy's memory may be made to the National Capital Area Chapter of The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
or to a charity of your choice
.