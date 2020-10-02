1/1
NANCY RENFRO
NANCY TODD RENFRO (Age 79)  
Passed away on September 27, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1941 to Mary Sue Todd Renfro and Robert Ames Renfro. She graduated in 1962 from the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, with a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service and subsequently earned a Masters degree in Education at George Washington University.Miss Renfro had a distinguished career in education. She served as a teacher, vice principle, and principle in the Charles County Maryland Public Schools. During her tenure as principle of Milton Sommers Middle School, the school was recognized nationally for Excellence in Education, 1984-1985.Miss Renfro served as President of Organized Women Voters of Arlington, Virginia, for 23 years. In 2018, she was recognized for her service to the community with a House Joint Resolution by the Virginia House of Delegates.Miss Renfro will be buried in National Memorial Park, Falls Church, Virginia, in a private service. The date for memorial services is pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Arlington County Church of Christ Agape Fund in memory of Nancy Renfro. For more information, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/nancy-renfro-9379881

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
