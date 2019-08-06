

Nancy P. Resende

january 13, 1952 - july 31, 2019



Nancy, an Alexandria resident since 1981, died near her Old Town Alexandria home on July 31. Born in Charleston, West Virginia and raised in suburban Wilmington, Delaware, Nancy moved to the Washington, DC area after graduating from Madison College (now JMU) with her high school sweetheart and husband, Joe, in 1973 where she taught elementary school in Calvert County for 25 years. In addition to her devotion to family and friends, Nancy's passions included golfing, running and cooking. She was a member of Mount Vernon Country Club (Alexandria), Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club (Bethany Beach, DE) and Naples Grade Golf Club (Naples, FL). Nancy is survived by her husband; two brothers; sisters-in-law,; and Joe's mother; several nieces and nephews and their spouses, and a growing number of grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested that donations be made to and or Pediatric PANDAS Network.