

Nancy Rohde

(Age 73)



Of Fairfax, VA died peacefully May 10, 2019. Nancy leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Bill; daughter, Ann (Matt); daughter, Sarah (Rob); and grandchildren, Sarah Frances, Robert, and William.

Nancy was an avid volunteer with Alpha Xi Delta alumnae, Mantua Citizen's Association, and Five Hills Garden Club. A graduate of Central Michigan University, she was employed at Noblis until her retirement. She was a generous, humble, loving wife, mother, and friend. A celebration was previously held.