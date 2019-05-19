The Washington Post

NANCY ROHDE (1946 - 2019)
Nancy Rohde  
(Age 73)  

Of Fairfax, VA died peacefully May 10, 2019. Nancy leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Bill; daughter, Ann (Matt); daughter, Sarah (Rob); and grandchildren, Sarah Frances, Robert, and William.
Nancy was an avid volunteer with Alpha Xi Delta alumnae, Mantua Citizen's Association, and Five Hills Garden Club. A graduate of Central Michigan University, she was employed at Noblis until her retirement. She was a generous, humble, loving wife, mother, and friend. A celebration was previously held.
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
