

Nancy H. Rosenberg

Nancy H. Rosenberg, 96, of Alexandria, Virginia died October 1, 2020 at Alexandria Hospital. Nancy was born in Ithaca, NY on May 8, 1924 to the late Golden and Malissa Hall. She graduated from Cornell University with a Master's Degree in Education. She moved to Washington, DC in 1950 where she pursued her love of folk dancing. In 1960, she married David Rosenberg. They continued their love of dance and were members of the Alt Washingtonian Bavarian Schuhplatter Group. Nancy had a long career as an editor for educational magazines. But her true love was raising her son Karl and watching him play soccer. Nancy is predeceased in death by husband David, brothers Joseph and James Hall and sister Berta Chupp. Nancy is survived by her son Karl Rosenberg (Sherri) of Alexandria Virginia and her three grandchildren: Kelsey, Corey and Cooper. Service private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to No Kid Hungry, 1030 15th St. NW Washington, DC 20005.



