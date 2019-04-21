Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY ROSS.



NANCY ANTOINETTE MARSHALL ROSS



The Ross, Marshall, and Gordon families announce the death of Nancy Antoinette Marshall Ross in her 92nd year. This sad event occurred at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

She is survived by her children: Hon. Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Nathan Cicero (Joyce), Charles H. (Rita), William N. and Prince Richard (Jameille); 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Williametta Ross; her foster son Phillip; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Honorable Nathan C. Ross, Sr.; her parents, Honorable Charles H. Marshall and Martha Elizabeth Gordon Marshall; her sister, Eliza Marshall Andrews; and her foster daughter, Margaret.

Nancy Ross was greatly admired and loved by many. She was truly the matriarch of our family.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Silver Spring United Methodist Church, 8900 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20910. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC.