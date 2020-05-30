NANCY RUDY
Nancy Darcey Rudy, a physical education teacher at Sligo Junior High in Silver Spring until her retirement in 1977, died May 27, 2020 at a memory care facility in Falls Church. She was 90. Nancy, a seventh generation Washingtonian, grew up on Butterworth Place in the District. She was a graduate of Wilson's Teachers College In Washington, with a dual degree in biology and physical education. A lifelong athlete, Nancy was on the board of directors at Kenwood Country Club in Bethesda, where she competed in tennis, golf, and bowling. Her husband of 58 years, Bob Rudy, died in 2010. Survivors include two daughters, Christina Smith of Chapel Hill, NC, and Robin Dennis of St. Augustine, FL, and five grandchildren. Family plans a private memorial service.

Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2020.
