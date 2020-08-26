On Sunday, August 23, 2020 Nancy passed away in Bethesda, MD at the age of 90. She was born April 23, 1930 and raised in Annville, PA. Nancy resided in Montgomery County, MD for 52 years. Beloved wife of the late Benedict C. Salamandra; loving mother of Robert Salamandra (wife, Sandy), Kevin Salamandra (wife, Berna Faye) and Karen Natelli (husband, Thomas). Also survived by eight devoted grandchildren and eight cherished great grandchildren. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, 6810 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. with private interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, at the above address. Please view full obituary and sign the family guest book at: