

Nancy Schulz Scharfen



Wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and matriarch, passed away in her sleep early on March 16, 2020. She is deeply missed by us all, but held close in our hearts and remains vivid in our memories. A native San Franciscan and UC Berkeley graduate, Nancy married her first love, John Scharfen, on May 6, 1950 in St. Brendan's, their parish church. Nancy and Jack raised five children, as we lived the nomadic existence of a Marine Corps family. Throughout, Mom's unfailing love held us together and kept our spirits up with her optimism, exuberance, and courage, especially during the difficult times of Dad's deployment. Our beautiful Mother was a kind and generous hostess, whose home was always open to family and our numerous friends. An excellent cook, she set her table elegantly with beautifully prepared dishes. Animated conversation ranging over the issues of the day enriched our meals, and usually lasted till late in the evening. In 1972, Mom began her career on Capitol Hill, working first with William Scott and then John Warner in the US Senate for 20 years, where both Virginia and the nation benefited from her immense talent, sharp wit, and warm heart. The final years of her life were spent with Jack, her extended family, and friends. She is survived by John, her husband of 70 years, her sister, Joan, her children, Kristine, Jeffrey, Catherine, Jonathan, and Karen, as well as by her nine grandchildren, Cole, Anna, Charlie, Troy, Mary Louise, Gibson, Misa, James, and Nicholas. Memorial services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the Memory of Nancy Scharfen to:

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

875 N. Randolph St. Suite 225,Arlington, VA 22203 (800)-654-8364