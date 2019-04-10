NANCY PRICE SCHATZ
(Age 87)
On Monday, April 8, 2019, of North Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Clarence F. Schatz, Jr. She was a dental hygienist practicing alongside her husband, Clarence. She is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .